Fitness Model Yarishna Ayala Reveals Behind The Scenes Antics Of Her Bikini Photoshoots

Fitness model Yarisha Ayala wowed her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her latest video post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, August 18, gave her fans a look behind the scenes of her bikini photoshoots — including some of the more light-hearted moments.

In the clip, Yarishna was seen sporting several stunning bikinis as the camera panned across her enviable body. Her perfectly toned physique being the center of attention during the entire video.

The Instagram sensation was shown in a variety of poses, starting with her lying on the beach in a white thong swimsuit as waves crashed over her.

A close up of her pert derriere in red-and-white briefs followed afterward. The shot then panned out to show the model perched high up on a ladder, her dark hair straightened and parted in the middle as it cascaded down over one shoulder.

Another shot revealed a skimpy black bathing suit. This time Yarishna knelt in the sand as the sun shone down brightly over her chiseled form.

While the majority of the captured moments revealed sultry poses, there were some fun shots as well. In particular, Yarisha was shown laughing as she jumped high into the air while wearing the white bikini. She then splashed around in the water before the video returned to some of her more serious poses once again. Some new swimwear also featured, including a bronze-colored reptile-print one-piece and a beaded red-and-white number.

The model also tagged the photographer Sean Nelson in the post.

As soon as Yarishna posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within 14 hours, the clip had amassed a whopping 174,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans.

“Yes yes yes!!!” one follower exclaimed in the comments section.

“Beautiful keep it up,” a fan said.

“Can’t thank you enough for this blessing, lovely day gorgeous,” said another user.

“A thing of beauty, a body of a goddess,” a fourth person wrote, peppering their statement with many emoji as a way to add further emphasis to their words.

Many of her followers also opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt Yarishna’s latest update. The most popular were the heart, heart-eyed, and clapping emoji.

Yarisha often shares bikini pics to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showed off her famous buns of steel while wearing a red-and-white patterned swimsuit as she posed beachside.

In her caption, she gave her fans a pep talk about the art of winning, declaring that “the will to prepare to win,” was the most important aspect when it came to success.