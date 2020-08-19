Jade Picon Shows Off Buns As She Wades Into The Ocean In Latest Tropical Update

Instagram model Jade Picon as been sharing some delightful snaps from what appears to be some vacation time in São Miguel dos Milagres. In the latest clip shared with her 9.8 million followers, the celebrity showed off her fine form while wearing a brightly patterned bikini.

Jade has been including many images and clips this week that showed her wearing the same bikini as she perused the crystal clear waters of São Miguel dos Milagres. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday, she posted a delightful image of herself as she leaned over the side of a boat.

Today’s update started as a continuation of that snap. Resting her arms against the boat, Jade reclined as she leaned her head over the edge and let her wet hair dangle down toward the water.

She wore a brightly-patterned swimsuit that featured black floral motifs. The briefs were high-waisted and helped to sculpt her figure into an hourglass shape. Her tanned arms and flat stomach were on display as she posed.

A shot of the turquoise-colored waters was then shown before Jade appeared, knee-deep in the gentle waves. She walked toward the camera, turning back once to gaze at something that was offscreen. Nothing but the ocean and the clear blue sky could be seen behind her.

Another shot showed off a boat before the photographer dived down beneath the waves in order to capture a tropical fish as it darted away. Finally, the clip ended with Jade walking away from her intended audience, this time showing off her pert derriere in her stunning bathing suit.

As soon as Jade posted the video, her followers were quick to respond. Within eight hours, the photo had amassed more than 152,000 likes and close to 1,000 comments from her admirers.

Most of the responses in the comments section were in Portuguese. In particular, the words “linda” and perfeita” were repeated over and over again by her fans. According to Google Translate, “linda” translates to mean “beautiful” and “perfeita” means “perfect.”

In addition to the vast array of written responses, many of the celebrity’s supporters opted to use emoji in order to convey exactly how they felt about the stunning scenery as well as Jade’s fine form in the clip. By far, the most popular used appeared to be the heart-eyed and variants of the heart emoji. However, the heart-eyed fox one was also in regular use, often being used in a long string as people aimed to express exactly how they felt.