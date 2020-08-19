Melissa Riso Shows Off Her Pert Posterior In Tight Blue Leggings

Brunette bombshell Melissa Riso showed off her sculpted figure in her latest Instagram share, delighting her 1.2 million Instagram followers. The photo was taken in Santa Monica, California, as the geotag indicated, and Melissa was perched on the railing of an area overlooking the beach. A few structures were visible, backing onto a paved road, and the sand could be spotted further in the distance. Even further away, the deep blue ocean was visible, stretching out to the horizon.

Melissa flaunted her fit physique in a simple yet sexy athletic ensemble that showed off plenty of skin. On top, she rocked a black sports bra with a neckline that dipped low. Her body was angled to the side, so her cleavage wasn’t visible in the shot, but the top appeared to show plenty of skin. It also exposed her sculpted arms and shoulders, as well as several inches of her toned stomach.

Melissa paired the neutral top with leggings in a vibrant shade of blue. The leggings had a thigh waistband and high waist that served to accentuate her hourglass figure. A few seamed details stretched over her thigh, and the fabric clung to her chiselled lower body. The way she was posing allowed her to show off her pert posterior, as her body was turned to the side. She had on a pair of black sneakers as well, and balanced on one foot while the other leg was kicked out behind her. She rested both her palms on the railing in front of her to keep her balance.

Melissa kept the accessories to a minimum, adding a pair of subtle stud earrings as well as some black sunglasses. Her long brunette locks were pulled back in a high ponytail, and she flashed a smile at the camera as she posed.

She paired the steamy shot with a positive caption that gave her audience some insight into her life, and they absolutely loved the update. The post received over 3,000 likes as well as 75 comments within just one hour of going live.

“Gorgeous as always,” one fan wrote.

“Hottest woman alive,” another follower added, including a trio of kissing face emoji.

“Beautiful,” a third fan remarked, followed by a trio of blue heart emoji.

“Stunningly perfect,” yet another commented.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Melissa shared a tantalizing snap in which she wore a white halter-neck piece with a scandalously plunging neckline. The garment showed off a serious amount of cleavage, and she drew even more attention to her chest by adding a necklace with a key-shaped charm. Her brunette locks cascaded down her chest in a sleek style, and she had a silver watch on her wrist.