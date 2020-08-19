NBA Rumors: Hawks Could Pair Trae Young With Bradley Beal If They Win No. 1 Pick In 2020 NBA Draft

In just two seasons of playing, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young has already blossomed into an All-Star caliber talent in the league. However, despite his explosive performance every night, the Hawks obviously need to surround Young with more star power in order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the championship title. One of the dream targets for the Hawks in the 2020 offseason is Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards.

After finishing the 2019-20 NBA season as one of the worst teams in the league, the Hawks would have a strong chance of winning a lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. If they get the No. 1 pick, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report believes that the Hawks should explore using it as the main trade chip to acquire Beal from the Wizards. In the proposed trade scenario, Atlanta would be sending a package that includes John Collins, Kevin Huerter, Cam Reddish, Dewayne Dedmon, and the No. 1 pick to the Wizards in exchange for Beal.

“A trade for Beal would give the Hawks two of the top four scorers in the NBA this season; he and Young combined for 59.6 points per game. Defense would obviously be an issue, but Clint Capela is a proven rim protector, and keeping De’Andre Hunter would give Atlanta a versatile forward who can defend multiple positions. A core of Young, Beal, Hunter and Capela would create a rising playoff team in the East, and Atlanta would still have significant cap space to add more talent in free agency.”

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Beal would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Hawks, giving Young an All-Star caliber backcourt partner next season. With the years he spent with John Wall in Washington, he wouldn’t have a hard time building chemistry with Young in Atlanta. Beal is one of the few superstars in the league who is capable of excelling in an off-ball capacity, making him an ideal fit alongside a ball-dominant player like Young.

Beal may haven’t shown any sign that he’s no longer happy with the Wizards, but with their current state, he would undeniably be better of starting a new journey somewhere else. His arrival in Atlanta may not be enough to make them an instant title contender in the Eastern Conference, but it could strengthen their chances of ending their playoff drought next year.

If they finally decide to face the inevitable, the proposed deal would be a no-brainer for the Wizards. They would not only be acquiring a potential replacement for Beal by drafting Anthony Edwards, but they would also receive three young and promising talents in Collins, Huerter, and Reddish that could join forces with Rui Hachimura to form the core of the next title-contending team that they will try to build in Washington.