Arianny Celeste Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Scandalously Soaked White Robe

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste thrilled her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a quartet of smoking-hot shots in which she rocked a silky white robe that left little to the imagination. The pictures were taken in front of a dark charcoal gray background that allowed Arianny to be the focal point of the snaps.

She tagged a photographer, Oxana Alex Photography, as well as a makeup artist, Jessica Harp, in the caption of the post to give them credit for the sizzling look and photos. In the first snap, Arianny kept her gaze fixed somewhere in the distance as she brought both her hands to her hair, smoothing her brunette locks. Her long tresses were slicked back away from her face, cascading down her back.

She wore a white robe that seemed to be crafted from a silky material. The garment featured cuffs just above her delicate wrists, and lapels that framed her elegant neck. The neckline gaped slightly so that a tantalizing amount of cleavage was on display, and Arianny drew even more attention to her ample assets by layering on several long necklaces that draped down between her breasts.

The look was tied on one side, and the fabric was stretched out over her belly. The robe was soaked through in certain places, such as the spot over her baby bump, which allowed the thin fabric to become plastered to her curvaceous figure. Though the hem appeared to go all the way to the ground, there was a scandalously high slit on one side that allowed Arianny to expose her toned thigh.

In the second snap, she turned her gaze towards the camera as she cupped her belly and placed her other hand on her hip. She got sultry again in the third photo, and in the fourth, she again emphasized her bump as she stared directly at the camera with her deep brown eyes.

Arianny’s followers loved the glimpse into a more glamorous side of her pregnancy journey, and the post received over 7,800 likes within six hours. It also racked up 137 comments from her eager audience.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Wow just wow,” another commented, seemingly struck almost silent by Arianny’s sexy shots.

“Yes!!! I love how you’re just killing the game right now #pregnancyglow,” another follower added.

“So beyond gorgeous keep shining!” a fourth fan remarked.

Last week, as The Inquisitr reported, Arianny shared another shot that appeared to have been captured from the same photoshoot, as she tagged the exact same photographer and makeup artist. She wore a skintight black mini dress paired with thigh-high black high-heeled boots, accessorized with a black hat for a bold look.