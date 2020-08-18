Natalie Roser Looks Smoking Hot In A Skintight Lavender Top

Blond beauty Natalie Roser surprised her 1.2 million Instagram followers with her most recent update, a stunning trio of shots in which she rocked a figure-hugging workout ensemble. Her outfit was from the brand Alo Yoga, who she made sure to tag in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

In the first image, Natalie was perched on what appeared to be a sidewalk or walkway outdoors. Several lush green plants were visible in the background, and the sun shone down on Natalie, highlighting her stunning features.

She wore a long-sleeved top in a gorgeous lavender hue. The look had a crew neck that kept her cleavage covered up, and a figure-hugging fit that accentuated her slim arms and waist. She paired the athletic top with simple black high-waisted leggings that likewise clung to her curves and highlighted her toned body.

Her blond locks tumbled down her chest and back in an effortlessly tousled style, and she rested one forearm on her thigh while her other elbow rested on her knee. She raked her fingers through her hair and flashed a huge smile at the camera as she sat, showing off one of her pale blue shoes as well.

She switched up her pose slightly in the second snap, keeping her legs crossed but placing her other arm on her elbow and extending one arm out in front of her. She kept the smile on her face as the camera captured her beauty.

For the third and final slide in the series, Natalie placed both palms on her cheeks and closed her eyes as she showed off her pearly whites. The pastel hue of her top looked gorgeous with her pale skin and blond locks, and the ensemble showed off her toned figure to perfection.

Natalie’s fans couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post racked up over 3,700 likes within one hour. It also received 76 comments from her followers.

“Love me some Alo,” a fan of the brand commented, followed by praise hands emoji.

“Always nice to see that smile,” another follower remarked.

“Yes. You look nice in lavender. Nice photos. Then again, you’d look good in a potato sack,” a third fan added.

“So pretty and naturally glowing,” another wrote.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Natalie stunned her audience by sharing a steamy shot taken in Sydney, Australia in which she wore nothing but a pair of white swimsuit bottoms. She went topless, although her arm was positioned in a way that it blocked out part of her chest, and flashed a grin at the camera as her wet locks tumbled down her back. She clutched a stand-up paddle board to her chest and appeared to be on a beach.