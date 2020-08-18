Lyna Perez Goes Full Bombshell In A Barely There Black Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Lyna Perez is slaying Instagram yet again. The model often tantalizes her fans by showing off her hourglass silhouette in scanty bikinis, and her latest look certainly did not disappoint.

Lyna went full bombshell as she rocked a barely there black bikini that left very little to the imagination. The two-piece included a minuscule halter-style top that covered up only what was necessary of her upper body, leaving her ample assets and colossal cleavage well on display. The number also featured a plunging neckline and thin, floss-style straps that offered a peek at her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms were equally as risque, though her audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin. The swimwear showcased the social media star’s sculpted thighs thanks to its high-cut design, while its apparently cheeky cut teased a glimpse at her perky derriere. It had a thin waistband that Lyna tugged high up on her hips as the photo was snapped, drawing attention to her trim waist, flat midsection, and abs.

The brunette beauty stood outside on a beautiful, cloudless day in the new addition to her feed. She posed in the middle of a large, grassy field that was surrounded by tall palm trees while the sun spilled over her, acting as a natural spotlight to her phenomenal figure.

Her long, luscious brown locks were styled in a sleek middle part that cascaded over her shoulders and blew gently around her face in the afternoon breeze. A pair of oversized gold hoop earrings peeked out from underneath her tresses as well, giving her racy look a hint of bling.

The shot proved to be a major hit with Lyna’s 5.3 million followers, who have awarded the eye-popping upload more than 76,000 likes within four hours of going live. The comments section has also been flooded with more than 4,500 notes, many of which contained words of praise for the internet sensation.

“Such a goddess,” one person wrote.

“Gorgeous and so hot,” gushed another fan.

“Beautiful body,” a third admirer remarked.

“Completely irresistible,” added a fourth follower.

Lyna has been turning up the heat on her Instagram page with a number of revealing swimsuit looks over the last few days. On Sunday, the model sent pulses racing again when she flaunted her incredible figure in an impossibly tiny neon orange bikini. That look proved to be another major hit with her followers, earning over 166,000 likes and 4,714 comments to date.