Megan Fox Shares A Pic Of Herself Drenched In Fake Blood: ‘Rough Day At Work’

Megan Fox is currently hard at work on the set of her new horror film Till Death. The star shared a picture of herself drenched in fake blood to her Instagram stories on Tuesday and joked about her “rough day,” reported The Daily Mail.

Despite being coated with a layer of red, Megan still managed to look gorgeous. She posed in front of a mirror and snapped the pic with her iPhone held in front of her.

The Transformers star wore a gray T-shirt and rolled up the sleeve on one side to show off her toned upper arm muscles. Aside from her top, she wore a pair of jeans.

Half of her face was caked in the fake blood, which appeared to be applied by makeup artist Tobi Henney, who was tagged in the photo.

“And while her face was splattered with gore, she still had perfectly arched eyebrows and a pretty pout underneath,” noted the article.

According to the outlet, Megan is currently in Bulgaria, where Till Death is filming. The movie will mark the actress’s return to horror after her performance in the cult film Jennifer’s Body.

Her character will be forced to participate in a deadly revenge scheme as she finds herself handcuffed to her dead husband and forced to contend with a pair of killers who plan to murder her next.

Aside from Megan, the movie also stars Callan Mulvey, Aml Ameen, and Eoin Macken.

She also shared a snap of herself relaxing on set with other members of the production team. Per the outlet, Megan was sitting next to Henney, actress Alexa Rae Bigo, and her sister Madison Bigos.

Based on Megan’s attire — a blood-soaked jacket and a cufflink — it looked like she might have just wrapped shooting a scene.

Her fans seemed to like the pic Megan posted as several took to Twitter to voice their attraction to the image, not even the blood splatter changed their mind.

“Did Megan Fox have to post a pic of her with fake blood in her face? She knows how to appeal to me,” tweeted one fan.

The mother-0f-three has been staying very busy as of late. The Inquisitr recently reported that she had shared a photo of herself with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, who she reportedly met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass.

In the snap, the two appeared to have recently gone for a swim as they were both sporting damp hair and had towels slung around their waists.