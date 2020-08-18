‘Selling Sunset’ Star Heather Rae Young Asks Fans To Help Her Plan Her Wedding To Tarek El Moussa

The luxury realtor is torn between three romantic locations.

Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young asked her fans to help her plan her wedding. The luxury realtor from the Netflix reality show, who got engaged to Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa in a romantic beach proposal on Catalina Island last month, took to Instagram to poll her followers on wedding locations.

On her social media page, Heather shared a photo of her and her fiance posing on a tree-lined sidewalk in Newport Beach, California. The blonde beauty wore black jeans, a leopard print tank, and high heels as she held on to her man’s arm in the pic.

In the caption to the photo, Heather told her 1.2 million followers that the couple needs help to decide where to have their dream wedding. The Oppenheim Group realtor revealed that the lovebirds are considering exchanging vows at a vineyard in Napa, near the ocean in California, or in Capri, Italy. In the post, which can be seen below, the reality star asked her followers to weigh in to help her decide where to have her wedding.

In the comments to the post, fans reacted to the request and offered suggestions to the celebrity couple.

“Go big or go home – ITALY,” one follower wrote.

“Your love story started on a boat. Only right to be near the ocean,” another added.

“Keep it stateside,” a third suggested. “Never know what you may have to reschedule and oversees makes it all the more challenging.”

Another fan suggested the lovebirds get married at a vineyard in Napa and then have their honeymoon in Capri.

But another fan had a more low-key idea.

“I recommend the nearest courthouse, ASAP…it would be a great, unexpected, plot twist for the next season of your show…” one follower wrote.

Selling Sunset viewers already witnessed the outdoor nuptials of Mary Fitzgerald to Romain Bonnett, and Christine Quinn’s over-the-top gothic winter wedding to Christian Richard. There’s little doubt that Heather and Tarek’s wedding planning will be shown on the Netflix reality show when it returns for its fourth season.

As for the locale for the next possible wedding on the series, Heather missed out on checking out a California venue over the weekend due to an unexpected setback.

In an Instagram post, seen here, Tarek wrote, “Had the best weekend celebrating life with my love [Heather Rae Young]..We were supposed to go to see a wedding venue today but she got terrible food poisoning.”

With any luck, fans will not only help plan the wedding but will get a front-row invitation. During a recent round of “burning questions” with Buzzfeed Celeb (via YouTube) Heather dished that her fiance will be allowed to appear with her on Selling Sunset for at least one episode next season despite his contract with HGTV. The couple’s dreamy engagement was filmed for HGTV.