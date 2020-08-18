Stassie Karanikolaou Brings The Heat In A Tiny Coral Bikini

Stassie Karanikolaou has been seen in a number of scanty swimwear looks in her latest Instagram uploads, a trend she continued with her most recent share. The model left her 9.1 million followers stunned on Tuesday as she flaunted her endless curves in a scorching-hot new snap that added some serious heat to her page.

The 23-year-old sent pulses racing as she worked the camera in a tiny coral bikini that left very little to the imagination. The brand was from the popular online retailer Revolve, where the model seems to have gotten a number of her latest look from. The two-piece included a classic halter-style top with thin straps, triangle cups, and a plunging neckline that left her decolletage bare and ample cleavage on display.

That matching bottoms of the set provided an equally-as-risque display — but Stassie’s devoted admirers certainly did not seem to mind that she was showing some skin. It featured a ruched panel of fabric that covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, as well as a high-cut design that showcased her curvy hips and sculpted thighs. The number also boasted a thin waistband that sat high up on her hips and trim waist. Stassie’s flat stomach and toned abs could also be seen in the sizzling shot, much to the delight of her fans.

Stassie stood up against the wall in front of a rusty metal grate to show off her sexy swimwear look. She posed square in front of the camera, giving her audience a clear look at her hourglass silhouette. She brought her toned arms up toward her head and ran her fingers through her short brunette bob while gazing back at the lens with a sultry stare.

Fans were hardly shy about showing Stassie’s latest Instagram upload, awarding it over 216,000 likes within less than an hour of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload as well to show the star some love.

“Truly breathtaking,” one person wrote.

“Body goals,” quipped another fan.

“The most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” a third admirer praised.

“A goddess,” added a fourth follower.

Stassie has been flooding fans with new Instagram photos, many of which have seen her in a bikini. Over the weekend, the model showcased her phenomenal bod in a bold, neon yellow two-piece that popped against her deep tan. That look proved to be another major hit, racking up over 680,000 likes and 2,252 comments to date.