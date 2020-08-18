Bri Teresi Lifts Up Backless Dress & Exposes Pert Derriere In Tantalizing Instagram Video

On Tuesday, August 18, American model Bri Teresi uploaded a tantalizing Instagram Reels video for her 1 million followers to enjoy.

In the clip, the 25-year-old opted to wear a backless halterneck dress, adorned with an intricate pattern. She accessorized the feminine look with delicate earrings and a pair of strappy white kitten heels that accentuated her lean legs. The blond beauty also wore her long locks down in a slightly tousled style, giving her even more sex appeal.

The video, which was filmed by visual artist Jeremy Lee, began with Bri facing away from the camera, holding on to the hem of her dress. She took a few steps on the terracotta-tiled balcony toward a balustrade, before lifting up her flowing garment. That action revealed she was wearing a sheer thong that left little to the imagination. The cheeky underwear showcased her pert derriere, much to the delight of her audience.

The model briefly turned her neck to look directly at the videographer with a small smile playing on her lips. She continued walking, while still clutching her dress until she reached the balustrade. From there, the focus of the video shifted from Bri to what appears to be a garden that was just below the balcony.

The clip was paired with the song “Grande amore” by Il Volo.

In the caption, Bri seemed to be stating that she longed for “Italian summers.”

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 3,000 likes. Quite a few of Bri’s admirers also proceeded to compliment her in the comments section.

“What a beautiful sexy view and body,” wrote one fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“Very beautiful Bri,” added a different devotee, along with numerous red rose emoji.

“What a beautiful walk. Nice view,” remarked another follower.

“Gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the post and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

This is far from the first time that Bri has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore revealing pink lingerie. That photo has been liked over 10,000 times since it was shared.