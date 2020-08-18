Nancy Pelosi Says Republican Party Has Been ‘Hijacked’ By Donald Trump’s ‘Cult’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared on MSNBC on Tuesday and claimed that the current iteration of the Republican Party has been “hijacked” by Donald Trump’s “cult,” Breitbart reported.

The comments were sparked by a discussion about Republican John Kasich, who appeared at the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday — something Pelosi called a “big plus.” According to Pelosi, she encourages her GOP friends to regain control of their party.

“I say to them, take back your party. This isn’t who you are. You’re the Grand Old Party. You’ve done so much for our country. You’ve been hijacked by a cult-like group of people and others who are afraid of defying the cult leader. This isn’t what the Republican Party has been about in our country.”

Pelosi called for both sides of the political spectrum to unite and push for a return to the normal discourse in America over the role of government in the lives of the country’s citizens. Such civil debate, Pelosi said, is necessary to find common ground and what the founding fathers of America intended when they wrote the U.S. Constitution.

Trump and his supporters have been accused of operating in a manner of a cult on multiple occasions. As The Inquisitr reported, journalist Sonali Kolhatkar argued that the real estate mogul is operating a death cult that puts his own political gain ahead of the lives of Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

In an interview with Raw Story, Steven Hassan, author of The Cult of Trump, echoed Kolhatkar’s accusation.

“I would say right now it is premature to say that Donald Trump leads a death cult,” he said at the time, months before her claim. “But at the point where the coronavirus pandemic overwhelms the health care system, Donald Trump would then be the leader of a death cult.”

The comment came amid a push from prominent members of the GOP to accept a certain degree of fatality among some Americans in order to maintain the economy.

Others have likened the Democrats Party to a cult. As reported by Global News, actress Rose McGowan made the accusation back in April amid allegations of sexual assault leveled against presidential nominee Joe Biden. In particular, she spoke out against the candidate following Tara Reade’s allegations that Biden raped her while she worked at his Delaware Senate office. Although McGowan previously identified with the political group, she claimed to now perceive them as just as pernicious as the GOP.