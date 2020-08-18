Ana Paula Saenz Sizzles In A Tiny Versace Bikini In New Instagram Update

Ana Paula Saenz wowed her fans on Tuesday, August 18, with a sexy new Instagram update. The Mexican influencer rocked a skimpy bikini from Versace that showcased her killer body and assets as she posed indoors.

In the new photo, Ana was dressed in her sexy bathing suit inside a room. She held the camera away from her face and angled it over her head so that it showed a great deal of her body. The stunner slightly tilted her head to the side as she gazed at her phone’s screen while tugging at her bikini top, then took the selfie.

The overhead shot showed a titillating view of her décolletage, as well as her flat tummy and chiseled abs. The sunlight that came from the nearby window illuminated her curves and flawless skin.

Ana rocked a minuscule printed two-piece swimsuit that had a white base and various prints, including the brand’s name. The top boasted classic triangle cups that were printed and was cut so small that it failed to cover the entirety of her bust. The garment also featured a plunging neckline, showing off her voluptuous cleavage. The swimwear was held together by thin straps that tied behind her neck and back.

She wore a matching pair of bottoms that were just as revealing. The piece displayed plenty of skin because of its high leg cuts. The waistband had strings that were tied on each side of her curvy hips.

For the occasion, Ana left her long brunette hair untied, and styled in sleek, straight strands. Her tresses hung over her shoulder and down her back. She sported a red string bracelet as her only accessory. She also painted her nails with red polish.

The babe wrote a short caption, urging her followers to check out the link she placed on her Instagram bio. According to the geotag, she was in Dubai.

Since going live on her account, the snapshot has earned more than 18,300 likes. Additionally, more than 240 social media fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and rave about her incredible physique. Furthermore, countless admirers opted to express their thoughts about the snap with a trail of emoji instead of words.

“You look stunning today, and you look smoking hot in that attire,” a fan commented, adding three flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“Gorgeous is an understatement. You are extremely hot, too!! You win Instagram today,” wrote another admirer.

“Those curves make me faint. Amazing! You are hotter than the sun,” a third follower added.