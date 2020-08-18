Megan Thee Stallion Wows In Crop Top & Miniskirt While Holding Stacks Of Money

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The rapper is known for switching up her image and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The “Hot Girl Summer” hitmaker stunned in a low-cut crop top that was tied-up at the front. The garment that featured long sleeves and a currency print all over displayed her decolletage and her midriff. Megan paired the ensemble with a high-waisted white miniskirt that fell above her upper thigh and opted for a yellow handbag. The chart-topper is known for sporting different hairstyles and rocked her shoulder-length turquoise hair down. She wore long acrylic nails and accessorized with a jeweled watch, a broach, small stud earrings, rings, and a large chain that was decorated with a large pendant that said “hot girl.”

The 25-year-old treated her followers to two images within the one upload.

In the first shot, Megan was snapped sitting down on a black leather sofa inside what looked to be club setting. She raised a middle finger and held a stack of money in the other hand. Megan also had a load of cash on her lap while looking directly at the camera lens with a pouty expression.

In the next slide, she was photographed closer up. Megan placed a thick stack of money to the side of her face and looked up with her right with her lips puckered up.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 850,000 likes and over 7,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 13.9 million followers.

“Megan is really out here living her BEST LIFE!” one user wrote.

“BAD B*TCH PERIODT. STAY BLESSED AND POPPING,” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“Don’t understand how you continue to get finer!!!” remarked a third fan, adding numerous flame emoji.

“I need a new dictionary. We need new words to describe you,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her loyal social media audience with her choice of fashion is nothing new for Megan. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a tight fitted dress that featured a multicolored pattern all over. The “Big Ole Freak” songstress accessorized the look with the same chain, a jeweled bracelet, a couple of watches, small stud earrings, and rings. Megan wore long acrylic nails that were painted with a different colored pattern on each nail and rocked her dark straight hair in two side ponytails. She held a Louis Vuitton handbag while going on another night out.