WWE Rumors: Company Reportedly Set To Introduce New Title To ‘Monday Night Raw’

According to Dan Beltzer, by way of Wrestling Inc, WWE is reportedly planning to introduce a new title for “Raw Underground,” a fight club segment that’s aired on recent episodes of Monday Night Raw.

The report stated that a championship has already been pitched by the creative team. If the title does become official, the belt will reportedly have a beaten up look, similar to the defunct Hardcore Championship that was used during the Attitude Era.

Given that the angle has essentially become its own separate entity away from the regular happenings on the red brand’s weekly show, a title makes sense. The participants have been competing for pride and money so far, but a championship would give them a tangible prize to chase.

It’s also possible that titles for both the men and women will be introduced. The fighting ring isn’t exclusive to any gender, and it’s unlikely that the company will allow men and women to compete against each other. Intergender wrestling hasn’t been common in Vince McMahon’s promotion since it became a PG-rated product.

As documented by Sportskeeda, “Raw Underground” is a concept that Shane McMahon came up with at the start of this month. McMahon returned to the company to introduce the fight club to the WWE Universe, and he’s served as a host in that time. The segments have also been taken over by The Hurt Business stable which is made up of MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

The segments have featured competitors battling it out in fake shoot fights. The reaction to the concept has been mixed so far, and has even resulted in one former WWE — and UFC — star offering his services to make it better.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the angle was reportedly created in an attempt to boost the red brand show’s low ratings. Officials are supposedly experimenting with ideas in the hope that something sticks. This storyline appears to be receiving some long-term focus from officials.

Several top stars have participated in the storyline as well. Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax and Dolph Ziggler are among some of the names to make an appearance.

The shoot fighting aspect and gritty feel of the side event also suggest that the product is becoming edgier. Some fans and pundits have noted that the fight club is reminiscent of the Attitude Era, but it could also be the sports entertainment entity’s way of appealing to the MMA crowd.