MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Poses In Just A Pink Bra For Latest Steamy Update

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda looked stunning in a four-photo set for her latest spicy Instagram upload. For the snaps, she showed off her beautiful face and toned figure as she rocked a bra while striking several provocative poses.

The 21-year-old made headlines with her recent vicotry at Bellator 243, but in these pics she showcased her gentler side. She took the pictures in her living room and tagged the location as Miami, Florida while showing off her extra-curly hair. Loureda was photographed from the waist up and sported a light-pink bra that had light floral patterns and neon-pink straps. The flyweight also had a necklace with a “V” pendant on the end.

In the first slide, Loureda raised her arms above her head to grab a handful of hair with both fists. The Tae Kwon Do expert puckered her lips while giving a sultry glare to the lens. Viewers caught an eyeful of her chiseled midsection. Loureda stood in the same spot, but turned to the side for the second pic. She placed one hand on her hip and raised the other to her head while biting down on her lip.

Loureda showed off her chest and full lips for the third snap as she struck a suggestive pose. The Floridian’s gorgeous face was the focal point of the final slide, as she had a doe-eyed expression for a closeup shot.

For the caption, Loureda mentioned the extra curls were due to taking out her braids, and added a Yin Yang emoji. She tagged Rihanna’s SAVAGE X FENTY lingerie brand in the post before uploading the photos Tuesday afternoon.

Many of Loureda’s 482,000 Instagram followers flocked to the steamy update, and more than 30,000 made their way to the “like” button in just over an hour after it went online. She received nearly 600 comments in that short time. UFC fighter Pearl Gonzalez responded with a heart-eye emoji and the replies were littered with those. Fans complimented Loureda’s curls, eyes, and fighting prowess.

“You are a knockout! For real though,” one admirer wrote.

“You are incredibly gorgeous,” a fan responded while adding fire and heart-eye emoji.

“Beauty at its finest,” an Instagram user commented.

“It’s hard to believe this girl knocks mfs out,” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, back in June, Loureda showcased her athletic figure in a skimpy bikini. She posed in a tiny tiger-print two-piece that had thong bottoms, and the Bellator competitor turned her back to the camera to showcase her curvy booty.