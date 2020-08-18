Doina Barbaneagra Showcases Fantastic Figure In A Body-Hugging Mini Dress

Doina Barbaneagra took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, August 18, to share a smoking hot update with her 706,000 followers. In the latest share, the Moldovan model rocked a tight-fitting mini dress that showed off her killer assets and fantastic figure.

In the snapshot, Doina was snapped in what looked like a rural place somewhere in Vienna. She stood with her right foot forward and with her toned backside facing the camera. She was holding several pieces of wheat with both of her hands as she angled her head toward the photographer with closed eyes and a sweet smile.

The light from the golden hour made her flawless skin glow, and her hair was windswept. Her background consisted of the nearby field and a stunning view of the sky.

Doina rocked a dangerously short printed dress that was made of a stretchable fabric. The garment had a white base with pink prints all over. The upper part featured a tank top design with spaghetti-style straps that clung to her shoulders, highlighting her slim arms. From what was visible, the clothing boasted a low-cut neckline. The snug fit of the piece emphasized her curvaceous frame. The hem was similar to that of a pencil skirt that reached her upper thighs, exposing her lean legs.

The influencer kept her look simple and wore a pair of earrings as her only jewelry. While a hair scrunchie was seen on her right arm, she left her brunette locks down and styled straight.

In the caption, Doina wrote something about the sunset, adding several emoji. She also shared that her outfit was from Oh Polly, giving credit to the brand by tagging the store’s Instagram page in both the post and the picture.

Since being published, the new Instagram update has been liked more than 11,700 times and received over 130 comments. Doina’s legion of fans wrote various messages in the comments section, with most of them telling her how stunning she looked. Some admirers decided to leave a string of emoji as an expression of their admiration for the model.

“Wow! You are simply spectacular. My goodness!” one of her fans commented.

“What a beautiful lady. I think I am in love! Thanks for sharing this. It brightened my day and slightly helped with my depression,” added another follower.

“Wow, beautiful! This is one of the best pics of yours. You have a fit body. Those curves made me crazy,” gushed a third admirer, adding five flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are so gorgeous! Greetings and salutations from California,” wrote a fourth social media user.