Wednesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria Makes A Stunning Power Move

The Wednesday, August 19, The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victoria sets the stage for a Newman Enterprises war with a shocking power move while Chelsea demands answers of Sharon. Elsewhere, Billy pushes Amanda to take a risk on a once in a lifetime offer.

The drama heats up on The Young and the Restless as Victoria (Amelia Heinle) declares significant changes for Newman Enterprises, according to SheKnows Soaps. While Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is confident that Victoria will out Victor’s (Eric Braeden) secret about Adam (Mark Grossman) killing A.J. Montalvo to the world, Vicky keeps the whole deal mum from her mother, which leaves Nikki infuriated. Everybody is concerned about what the new CEO at Newman will announce, and when she finally gets to it, the news knocks the socks off of everybody, and it has nothing to do with her youngest brother’s past crimes. However, her father, Victor (Eric Braeden) is not at all happy with what his daughter chooses to do with the company.

At Chancellor, Billy (Jason Thompson) urges Amanda (Mishael Morgan) to take a risk. Victoria goes to Chancellor Communications with a significant offer — she wants it to acquire Newman’s media division. Since Vicky plans to make this move without any other buy-in from her family, it is sure to start a massive war. Amanda is not so sure she wants to be involved in something like that, but Billy manages to talk her into taking the chance on something significant. After all, there’s no doubt that Vicky’s offer is a one-time thing.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) wants answers from Sharon (Sharon Case). She shows up at Sharon’s to let her know that Adam will no longer need her services. Sharon’s a bit stunned that Adam chose not to tell her himself, but Chelsea is, after all, the expert on Adam. They live together and everything, right? Of course, Sharon still feels that Adam could benefit from some therapy since he’s blocked out a whole part of his life, but Chelsea believes Adam will benefit more from moving on. She lets Adam’s ex-wife know that he is not some case in her textbook, and Sharon reminds Chelsea that perhaps unlocking his unconscious would help him genuinely heal.

In the course of their discussion, Sharon experiences some incision pain. When she mentions it, Chelsea is entirely clueless. It seems that Adam failed to mention that Sharon has breast cancer and recently had a major surgery — ouch. Chelsea’s stunned by Sharon’s revelation, and she lets Chelsea know how strongly she feels that Adam should get the professional help he needs. The new information is such a surprise that Chelsea’s attitude about Adam’s situation changes.