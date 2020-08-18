Suzy Cortez Exposes Pert Derriere In Cheeky Underwear While Wearing A Black Latex Trench Coat

On Tuesday, August 18, Brazilian model Suzy Cortez made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a suggestive snap with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The picture, which was taken at a high angle, showed the winner of the 2019 Miss BumBum World competition posing on a blue velvet sofa. She laid on her side and arched her back, emphasizing her curvaceous figure. She placed the back of her hand on her forehead, as she tugged on her hair. Suzy turned her neck to focus her gaze on the camera lens, with her mouth slightly open.

The 30-year-old showed off her ample cleavage in a gray plunging bra with cut-out detailing. She paired the revealing garment with matching thong underwear that put her pert derriere and toned thighs on display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of the delicate black ink tattoo on her rib. Suzy also wore a black latex trench coat, giving the look an additional edge. As for accessories, she sported what appears to be a thick choker necklace.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell styled her long locks in a sleek ponytail, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white, which beautifully complemented her tan skin.

The tantalizing post appeared to be a favorite among fans as it soon racked up more than 12,000 likes. Quite a few of Suzy’s followers also took the time to compliment her in the comments section.

“Beautiful body,” wrote a fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“My God that wonderful beautiful powerful woman,” added a different devotee.

“Ravishing,” remarked another admirer.

“[Ain’t] no body [sic] better than,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with both a heart-eye and a tongue emoji.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the provocative photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Suzy is not shy when it comes to flaunting her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Earlier this week, she uploaded a topless picture, in which she only wore a pair of side tie underwear and a silver cuff bracelet while posing on a bed. That post has been liked over 34,000 times since it was shared.