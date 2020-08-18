Nigel Farage Predicts Donald Trump Will Win The Election In November

Nigel Farage, who organized the successful Brexit movement in the United Kingdom, penned a Tuesday op-ed for Newsweek in which he predicted that Donald Trump would win reelection in November.

“The atmosphere, so far this year, is not dissimilar to that of 2016,” he wrote. “Many political analysts have stated with great glee that Trump will lose; they have knocked him for his Axios interview, and they have said they look forward to the resumption of ‘normal service.’ Well, I’m willing to stick my neck out again and predict that Trump will win on November 3, 2020.”

Farage noted the currents that worked against Trump thus far — including the impeachment probe — and claimed that he is still “hugely” respected by his supporters, who he says trust his ability to manage the U.S. economy.

“But is it enough to win?” he asked.

Although Farage noted the recent national polls that show Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with a consistent lead over Trump, he noted that the victor would be determined by the Electoral College as opposed to the popular vote. Farage paralleled the current situation with polls about Brexit, which suggested the referendum would fail. According to the British politician, the reason is that many voters were afraid of expressing their true feelings. He then suggested that polling is underestimating Trump support and also predicted that the real estate mogul’s handling of the economy and performances in the upcoming debates would solidify his victory.

“The only dark cloud that I can see on the horizon relates to the early mail-in voting process,” Farage wrote in the conclusion of his piece before implying that Trump could face a loss due to “abuse” of the mail-in voting system.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Farage’s sentiments about “shy” Trump voters are not exclusive to him. As The Inquisitr reported, recent reporting suggests that the belief is widespread among Republicans, who believe that the recent polling and media coverage are not picking up a significant portion of the electorate. The face that Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016 after similar coverage appears to fuel some Republican faith in another unpredicted victory this year.

Others are more skeptical. CNN’s Harry Enten pointed to recent Monmouth University polling, which factors in party registration as measured by state government agencies. According to the analyst, recent surveys from the school suggest that Biden is outperforming the real estate mogul significantly more than Clinton in polls weighted by party registration. This finding, he argued, could indicate that silent Trump voters are a myth.