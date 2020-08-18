‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Sharon Stands Firm

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, August 18 reveals that Chelsea and Rey stand firmly against Adam and Sharon’s therapy plans. Phyllis decides on a new venture, and Kyle and Theo bury the hatchet while Lola makes a life-changing choice.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) wasn’t thrilled that Adam (Mark Grossman) showed up at Sharon’s (Sharon Case). After all, she needs to focus on herself and her breast cancer fight. However, Sharon reminded her boyfriend that Adam needed her help, and she told Rey that he should trust her to set her own boundaries and know what’s best for herself. Ultimately, Rey agreed to back off, but he offered his shoulder and strength anytime Sharon needed it.

Speaking of displeased, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) did not hold back when she laid into Adam about turning to Sharon in his time of need. She reiterated that they could get through his past together. However, Adam insisted that he needed help, but Chelsea noted that Sharon wasn’t the only person available. In fact, some therapists specialize in memory retrieval. Adam reminded Chelsea that Sharon actually knows about his past and cares about him. That did not help her feel any better, though. She suggested they run away together, but Adam refused, and Chelsea told him that nothing good would come of him seeing Sharon.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

At Society, Kyle (Michael Mealor) talked to a newly returned Lola (Sasha Calle). She informed her ex-husband that Miami had been a bust. Meanwhile, Theo (Tyler Johnson) seemed to plan something strange while talking on the phone about not wanting “them” to know what was coming. Then, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) saw Theo and chatted with him. She told him Lola had returned, so Theo went to greet her with a hug. While Theo and Lola went into the kitchen, Kyle and Mariah caught up. Mariah told her friend that she and Theo had talked, and she understood him a bit better now. Lola relayed that she had to give up on her Miami restaurant dream, and Theo provided support. Later, Kyle talked to Theo and apologized for tricking him at Jabot. The two cousins agreed that family is forever, and they reached a tentative truce.

Finally, at The Grand Phoenix, Nick (Joshua Morrow) had created a lovely oil scented bath for Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), and he set the mood with some gorgeous candles. After, he texted her a video game about dinosaur bones, and they had a great time playing it together. Then, Phyllis realized she wanted to create an escape for women at the hotel called The Grand Phoenix Escape Club.