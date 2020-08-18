Ellie Goulding Flaunts Toned Arms & Chiseled Abs In Sweaty Gym Selfie

Ellie Goulding showcased her phenomenal physique in a new Instagram post on Tuesday. The “Love Me Like You Do” singer shared a selfie from one of her latest gym sessions while discussing the importance of fitness for her mental health.

The photo appeared to have been snapped post-workout, as the 33-year-old was damp with sweat all over her body. She was in a small gym that contained a treadmill and weight bench, as well as a pull-up bar and several dumbells that rested on the ground around her feet. She posed in front of a floor-to-ceiling mirror, flexing one arm while holding her cell phone in the other hand. Her gaze was focused on the screen rather than her reflection in front of her, ensuring that she captured the shot at the perfect angle.

Ellie stunned as she flaunted her gym-honed figure in a set of mismatched athleticwear. She rocked a black-and-white sports bra with a scoop neckline and thin straps that drew eyes toward her toned shoulders and muscular arms. The garment clung tightly to her chest and cut off right at her rib cage, leaving her flat midsection and chiseled abs in full view for her fans to admire.

On her lower half, the British beauty sported a pair of clingy leopard-print shorts that hugged Ellie’s hips in all of the right ways. The bottoms boasted a daringly short length that hit at the stars upper thighs, allowing her to flaunt her lean legs and toned calves. The number also featured a thick waistband that sat low on her hips, further accentuating her trim waist and slender frame.

Ellie completed her look with a pair of black sneakers, and wore what appeared to be a fitness tracker around her wrist. Her blond locks were tied in a high ponytail and spilled behind her back in waves, damp from the intense sweat session she had just completed.

In the caption of the upload, Ellie shared that she was never athletic growing up, though she stuck with her workouts not only for her physical health but mental health as well. She also offered encouragement to other women on their own exercise journeys.

Fans certainly seemed impressed at the sight of the singer’s sculpted body, as well as the powerful message she shared. They have awarded the post more than 121,000 likes and hundreds of comments within just four hours of it going live to her feed.

“You look amazing,” one person wrote.

“So proud of how far you have come,” remarked another fan.

“My biggest inspiration, you are os amazing!! Thank you for posting things like this, I’m sure many of us need it right now,” a third follower commented.

“YESSS. FIT QUEEN WE LOVE TO SEE IT,” quipped a fourth admirer.

This is not the first time that Ellie has shown off her incredible figure on Instagram. Earlier this summer, the pop star offered a peek at her chiseled abs in a beachside close-up snap. Fans went wild for that post as well, awarding it over 285,000 likes to date.