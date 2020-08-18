‘General Hospital’ Teases Identity Of Jordan’s Secret Partner As A Shadowy Figure Meets Her By The Waterfront

Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital brought a significant development that fans have been hoping for months would eventually happen. Jordan Ashford was known to be secretly working with somebody as she battled Cyrus Renault and many fans were hoping and expecting it to be Marcus Taggert. Now, after months of speculation, it appears that it’s time to confirm that Taggert is alive.

During the August 18 episode of General Hospital, Jordan was seen meeting with her secret partner. She mentioned that he looked pretty good for a dead man, and that seemed to be all that viewers needed to go wild on social media.

There is one potential hiccup at the moment though. During this show, Taggert’s face was not shown. It’s presumed that it’s the supposedly dead former detective, but has production brought actor Real Andrews back again to portray him? If production were to try to recast this character at this point, viewers probably would not be pleased.

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps suggest that viewers should learn more soon. During Wednesday’s show, Portia will have some concerns about how Jordan has behaved, and this fits right in with the idea that Taggert is still alive.

When Taggert was supposedly killed last March, General Hospital fans immediately started to speculate that he was still alive and in hiding. Jordan was clearly involved, and it seemed likely that Jason, Curtis, and Sonny had some involvement in this too.

However, Taggert’s ex-wife Portia and daughter Trina surely had no idea about this. As everybody waits to see when this mystery dock visitor is revealed, General Hospital teasers indicate that the mother-and-daughter duo will be popping up in other ways.

Mark Mainz / Getty Images

In addition to Portia being concerned about Jordan’s behavior, Curtis will try to connect with Trina. He’s become quite protective of her, and many people still suspect it’ll eventually be revealed that he’s the teen’s biological father.

He asked that loaded question, but the teen’s mom insisted that Taggert was the biological father. However, there have been a lot of heavy hints suggesting otherwise.

People will be quite anxious to see what the writers do next with this. Everybody will want to see Andrews back in the role again, but he hasn’t revealed anything on social media yet.

General Hospital spoilers hint that everybody will see more with this over the next week or two. It seems safe to suspect that this shadowy figure on the docks will be seen quite a bit during the next few episodes and people are anxious to see it confirmed without a doubt that this is their beloved Taggert as suspected.