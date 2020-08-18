Wendy Williams Shares Birthday Tribute For Son Kevin Hunter Jr., Includes Her Cervical Stitches & More

On Tuesday, Wendy Williams shared an unorthodox birthday tribute for her son Kevin Hunter Jr.’s 20th birthday to her Instagram page. She photographed an odd assortment of items, including hair, her cervical stitches, and more, Us Weekly reported.

In the pic, Wendy shared several meaningful items associated with her son as a baby. They were laid out on a multi-colored blanket and included some of his braids, her cerclage, a silver bear frame with a baby photo, an additional photograph, a tiny sneaker, and what appeared to be an old article of clothing.

In her caption, Wendy noted that while she and her son were in separate states, her in New York City and him in Miami, Florida, the “love never stops,” and she still wanted to do something special for her boy.

Dissecting the image, she noted that the hair in the picture was from his very first cut and that the tiny item on top of the shoe was her cerclage, which are the sutures used to close the cervix during pregnancy and generally removed during the final month. She also admitted to having all of his baby teeth, although they did not seem to be present in the photo.

Finally, she concluded that while she does not really enjoy eating cake, she would make an exception for Kevin’s special day.

Her post quickly racked up over 15,600 likes and more than 800 comments. While the majority of the responses were simple birthday wishes toward Kevin, lots were from fans that were a little creeped out by what she chose to share on her social media.

“What in the voodoo witchcraft is all that hair,” said one person.

“I’m more concerned about the cerclage it’s the stitch(es) that hold your cervix closed. Whhhhyyyyy,” another responded.

“I remember on the show one day you said ‘believe you me I saved every tooth’ lol. I kept my daughters too lol. Happy Birthday Little Kev!!” chimed in a third person.

“Wtf am I looking at?” asked a fourth person alongside a dizzy face emoji.

Aside from her regular followers, several of the talk show host’s famous colleagues also responded, including Madina Milana and Devyn Simone.

In July, The Inquisitr reported that Wendy had opened up about The Wendy Williams Show, which is scheduled to return to the air on September 21. She shared the news alongside a stunning snapshot of herself enjoying a dish of cubed watermelon and smiling brightly while dressed fashionably.