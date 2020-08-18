Rachel Ward Flaunts Pert Derriere In Figure-Hugging Floral Activewear

On Tuesday, August 18, British model Rachel Ward shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 613,000 Instagram followers. According to the geotag, the pictures were taken in Monte-Carlo, Manco.

In the first image, Rachel appeared to be walking up steps in front of a gorgeous building. She faced away from the photographer and arched her back, which accentuated her curvaceous figure. The 29-year-old looked over her shoulder to gaze directly at the camera, parting her full lips.

She sizzled in blue floral activewear manufactured by the clothing brand Bo and Tee, which is available to purchase at the online retailer, Oh Polly. The workout set featured a racerback sports bra and a pair of high-waisted skintight leggings that showcased her pert derriere. Rachel finished off the sporty look with white Nike tennis shoes, statement earrings, a silver watch, and her sparkling wedding ring set. The blond beauty had also pulled back her long locks in a sleek ponytail, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face.

She changed locations for the following photo and sat on what appears to be a cement bench. Rachel placed one of her hands on her thigh, as she touched the side of her head. She focused her attention on the photographer and gave the camera a sultry look.

Rachel tagged Bo and Tee and Oh Polly in both the caption and the body of the post.

Quite a few of her followers took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Gorgeous,” wrote a fan, adding a string of blue heart emoji to the comment.

“[L]ove this look!! xx,” added a different devotee.

“Beautiful,” remarked another admirer, along with a heart-eye emoji.

“Lovely Rach x,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Rachel graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 3,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the model has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram photos show her in revealing outfits. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a figure-hugging mini dress with ruched detailing. That post has been liked over 18,000 times since it was shared.