Raven Loso Shows Off Insane Hourglass Figure In Lace Lingerie

Raven Loso showed off her incredible figure to her 3.2 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, August 18, with her latest update. The American bombshell took to the popular social media platform to upload a sweltering snapshot of herself clad in a skimpy lingerie set that put her voluptuous curves fully on display.

The photo captured Loso indoors as she stood sideways. The camera framed her from the thighs up, cutting off a bit of her head. Loso kept her face straight so it wasn’t visible in the shot. Both of her arms were pulled back, giving the impression that she was leaning against something, creating a powerful pose. Her back was arched in a way that further accentuated her ample booty and contrasted it with her slender midsection. She wore her copper-colored hair down as her tight curls fell over her shoulders and face.

Loso sizzled in a one-piece set made of nude brown lace that flattered her caramel skin tone. The suit had a thong back made from two thin pieces of lace that created a V shape on her low back. They attached to the front, which was semi-sheer and narrowly cut, exposing her waist. The front had enough patterns to cover her chest and censor the snapshot. The suit also included thick straps on the sides, though Loso allowed them to hang undone against her glutes and thighs.

In the caption, Loso urged her fans to say “hi” when they see this post on their Instagram feed.

The post proved to be popular with her fans, garnering more than 15,700 likes and over 480 comments in under an hour. They took to the comments section to rave about her beauty and to express their admiration for Loso.

“Like to say “Hi” with a bite mark, but that’s just me!!!!!” one user wrote.

“Sissss it’s too early they haven’t even ate breakfast yet,” shared another fan.

“Good morning beautiful woman [heart-eyes emoji] [red heart] I love you,” a third user chimed in.

“Omg [heart-eyes emoji] so luscious,” raved a fourth fan.

Loso often stuns her fans with her racy Instagram photos. Last week, she shared an image of herself rocking an olive green bodysuit that clung tightly to her body, outlining her signature figure, as The Inquisitr has previously written. She wore the front unzipped to expose her massive cleavage. She sat back on a chair while opening her legs to the side for a sultry pose. She completed her look with a bucket hat in a matching camo color.