Britney Spears Doesn’t Want Her Father Jamie In Charge Of Conservatorship, ‘Strongly Prefers’ Jodi Montgomery

Britney Spears does not want her father, Jamie, to serve as her conservator, according to a TMZ report. The singer demanded a change to her legal status and expressed a strong preference for Jodi Montgomery. A hearing on the matter is set for Wednesday.

Montgomery has served as Britney’s conservator for nearly a year now since she came on as a temporary placement, and the singer wants her to serve as a permanent part of the conservatorship. She does not want Jamie to be the sole person in charge of her estate. Jamie has been in charge of his daughter’s finances since 2019 when his co-conservator resigned. Britney expressed her desire to have a “qualified corporate fiduciary” in charge of her money, and that would likely be a bank.

While many of the discussions about Britney’s situation involved retaining her dad in his role, it isn’t clear if she is open to that idea or not. However, her court-appointed lawyer expressed that the singer is not interested in performing right now, which would mean she will not have a Las Vegas residency or any other concerts and events.

Overall, Britney would like to see the entire conservatorship overhauled with a new structure that reflects the life she’s currently leading and her current wishes.