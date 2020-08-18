Britney Spears Doesn’t Want Her Father Jamie In Charge Of Conservatorship, ‘Strongly Prefers’ Jodi Montgomery

Britney Spears does not want her father, Jamie, to serve as her conservator, according to a TMZ report. The 38-year-old singer demanded a change to her legal status and expressed a strong preference for Jodi Montgomery. A hearing on the matter is set for Wednesday.

Montgomery has served as Britney’s conservator for nearly a year now since she came on as a temporary placement, and the singer wants her to serve as a permanent part of the conservatorship. For almost a year, the case manager, who Jaime hired, has seen to Britney’s medical care and been her caretaker in other ways. In the court documents, her lawyer explained that his client “strongly prefers” Montgomery in the position.

She does not want Jamie to be the sole person in charge of her estate. The Daily Mail reported that her father served in the role for the past 12 years after he took control when the pop star suffered a breakdown. The arrangement began as temporary, but it became a permanent situation. Jamie has been entirely in charge of his daughter’s finances since 2019 when his co-conservator resigned. Britney expressed her desire to have a “qualified corporate fiduciary” to control her money, and that would likely be a bank.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

While many of the discussions about Britney’s situation involved retaining her dad in his role, it isn’t clear if she is open to that idea or not. However, her court-appointed lawyer expressed that the pop star is not interested in performing right now, which would mean she will not have a Las Vegas residency or any other concerts and events. Overall, Britney would like to see the entire conservatorship overhauled with a new structure that reflects the life she’s currently leading and her current wishes. Recently, she’s fought to have the whole thing loosened or even done away with, but so far, the courts have continued to uphold the legal situation. The upcoming hearing will involve all the members of Britney’s conservatorship, providing input on it so that the judge may make a decision that will be in the singer’s best interest.

Fans of the pop star have started a movement called Free Britney, and they believe that her caretakers are holding her hostage, and they support the dissolution of her conservatorship. Some have even gathered to demonstrate ahead of recent court dates, and they may show up at tomorrow’s hearing as well. Over the weekend, she attempted to calm her fans by sharing a date-stamped photo since many people believed she had been locked away, and others were posting old photos to her social media accounts. In late July, her fans interrupted a Zoom meeting, which led to the whole thing getting postponed, Variety reported.

Although she hasn’t performed lately, Britney posts regularly on her Instagram account, and she recently shared footage of herself dancing to a Mariah Carey song, The Inquisitr reported. The clip caused some of her followers to speculate about the Illuminati conspiracy theory because of a movement she performed about 13 seconds into the video.