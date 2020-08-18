Nina Serebrova Rocks Tiny Thong And Open Jacket In Sweltering New Photos

Nina Serebrova tantalized her 2.8 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, August 18, with a hot new post. The Belarusian stunner took to the photo-sharing app to post a couple of snapshots from a photo shoot in which she sizzled in a racy Western-style apparel that left little to the imagination.

Serebrova wore a skimpy black thong that exposed her toned glutes almost in their entirety. The bottoms were high-rise and sat above her navel, showcasing her slender midriff.

She paired it with an intricate denim jacket featuring a white fringe along the hem and sleeves. Serebrova tied the last button right above her chest and pulled the fronts down onto her arms, creating a shoulderless and cropped style that exposed her collarbones and stomach. Serebrova also opted to go braless underwear the open jacket, exposing a bit of underboob.

Serebrova completed her ensemble with a pair of white high-heeled boots with a similar fringe along the sides. Her dark brown hair was styled down in wavy strands.

For the first photo, Serebrova posed with her back to the camera, putting her booty front and center. She placed one foot on a yellow fire hydrant, which helped to accentuate her backside. The second shot showed her facing the viewer as she sat on the hydrant, giving a full view of her outfit and body. According to the geotag, the shoot took place at the Wynwood Art District in Miami, Florida.

In the caption, Serebrova revealed that these are throwbacks from a shoot she did with photographer Daria Koso, and asked her fans how they like it. She also noted that her makeup was courtesy of Elya Beloguruva.

The photos have attracted more than 25,700 likes and about 300 comments within three hours. Her fans flocked to the comments section to rave about her incredible shape and to gush over her good looks.

“You got the best shaped booty,” one user wrote.

“Omg [stunned face] [three fire emoji] that [peach] is perfect,” replied another fan.

“Hello from the Notifications gang,” a third admirer chimed in.

“What could I say about your beauty. You are awesome, gorgeous, you look fabulous,” raved a fourth fan.

Serebrova isn’t one to keep her incredible curves from her fans. As The Inquisitr has previously noted, she once again flaunted her booty last week when she posted a photo of herself clad in a pair of skintight distressed jean shorts. The image showed her sitting on a balcony with her back to the camera as she arched her back to make her pert derriere pop. The shorts were distressed on the entire back, exposing a bit of skin.