‘RHOD’ Star D’Andra Simmons Says Season 5 Will Be ‘The Best’ So Far Without LeeAnne Locken

Real Housewives of Dallas star D’Andra Simmons gave RealiTea host Derek Zagami the inside scoop on the upcoming fifth season, which will be sans OG housewife LeeAnne Locken for the first time, NECN reported.

Derek asked D’Andra what the show would be like without her former castmate, and she spilled that, in her opinion, Season 5 would be “the best season” so far.

Elaborating, the 50-year-old star said fans could looking forward to an “amazing” show this year, specifying that “there’s drama, there’s storyline, there’s so much going on, more than we’ve ever had going on.”

Despite believing RHOD will make for better television without LeeAnne in the picture, D’Andra was careful not to be too shady in her criticism.

She specified that it was not necessarily improved just because LeeAnne was no longer in the cast, but because her absence created a “different group of girls” and “a different vibe,” altogether.

Season 5 will feature at least one new full-time housewife in Tiffany Moon and is rumored to have added another newcomer in Jennifer Davis Long.

All that said, D’Andra did note that when Mrs. Rich Emberlin was part of the cast, “she was a very big character that kind of brought things down at certain levels.”

Her comments were likely alluding to the huge scandal from LeeAnne’s last batch of episodes when she was called out and subsequently let go after making racist comments toward another housewife, Kary Brittingham.

“She would talk about things that made other people uncomfortable. We’re all going there hard and heavy this year, I’ll tell you that. It’s going to be really good.”

D’Andra also cleared up a rumor that Season 5 would only have ten episodes, something she said was spread by someone who used to be part of the cast.

She stated that allegation was not true, and they were already “way beyond that” in production, adding that they had “a lot of content,” predicting that the producers would probably struggle to choose what to air.

Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

Aside from chatting about the hit Bravo series, D’Andra also discussed her upcoming cooking series with Derek.

She said the new “irreverent” cooking show would co-star her husband Jeremy Lock and one of her closest friends. Along with cooking some of her favorite recipes, she said there would be lots of stimulating conversation and fun twists, even teasing one episode where she cooks in her bikini.

D’Andra promised fans would see something a little “spicy” and “different.”