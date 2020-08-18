‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Sonny’s Unsure & Sasha Runs Into Chase

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday’s episode indicate that the city of Port Charles will be hopping as people gather for the Nurses Ball. The sneak peek shared on Twitter lays the groundwork for what’s ahead and some additional teasers suggest that this will be a wild ride.

The sneak peek shows Carly and Nina working together to greet the attendees. Much of Tuesday’s General Hospital episode will focus on the red carpet arrivals, with some buzzworthy pairs walking in together.

Robert and Olivia will be interviewed together by Carly, and General Hospital fans will surely be interested to see how this comes about. Olivia and Ned have been butting heads a lot lately, and he’s been a bit jealous of his wife’s growing friendship with Robert. Will this time together further deepen their connection?

Lulu and Dustin will attend together, and Jordan will pull herself away from mobster Cyrus and the PCPD drama to attend with her husband Curtis. Nikolas and Ava have been navigating some complicated feelings within their dramatic marriage, and they’ll show up at the Nurses Ball together as well.

There is a brief glimpse of Sonny in this sneak peek, looking toward someone and giving them a thumbs-up. However, General Hospital teasers from SheKnows Soaps note that he will be experiencing some doubts of some sort.

"Welcome to the 2020 General Hospital Nurses Ball!" #GH pic.twitter.com/4lOnLa0GDc — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 18, 2020

With so many Port Charles residents gathering together in one place, there are bound to be some awkward encounters. For example, General Hospital spoilers indicate that Chase will struggle after seeing Michael and Willow together at some point soon. While it seems that happens later this week, he will run into Sasha during the August 18 show and that could be a little tricky as well.

Despite the fact that they coordinated their fake fling together, Sasha and Chase haven’t ended up seeming very comfortable with one another. Their encounters probably remind them of the sacrifices they made to protect Wiley, both of them still navigating deep heartbreak.

Will this upcoming encounter be awkward as well? Sasha has started turning to drugs to cope with her issues, and it’ll be interesting to see if the detective picks up on that. General Hospital viewers have speculated that these two might end up romantically involved for real in response to their fake affair, but it doesn’t look like that’ll be coming quite yet.

This week should be filled with lots of juicy developments as the Nurses Ball typically stretches out across a handful of episodes. Tuesday’s show brings sightings of Nelle, Sam, and Jason as well, and General Hospital spoilers hint that juicy twists and turns are on the horizon.