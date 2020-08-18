Ariana James Shows Off Phenomenal Figure In Upside-Down Bikini

Ariana James sizzled on Tuesday, August 18, when she teased her 2.4 million Instagram followers with a hot new post in which she sported a barely there bikini that bared her chiseled body.

For the snapshot, the Colombian bombshell posed on a field near a hill in Aspen, Colorado, as the geotag indicated. James faced the camera, opening the left leg out in a way that delineated her shapely quads. She tilted her head back as she glanced at the camera with her lips parted. Her dark brown hair was swept to the left and styled down as her locks fell to her hips.

James wore an interesting two-piece bathing suit that boasted a colorful print in tones of purple and blue. The top featured an upside-down design in which the triangles faced her ribs and the bottom edges outlined her cleavage, exposing quite a bit of sideboob and underboob. She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms with a deep U-shaped waistband. James pulled the sides up high on her frame using her hands, which showcased her curvy hips. The front sat low, allowing her to show off her tight lower abs.

James paired the shot with an inspiring message written in Spanish in which she said nothing on earth is more powerful than a soul that is willing to flourish, according to Google Translate. She also revealed that the photo was an ad for La Poción, a brand of hair products.

Her fans wasted no time in reacting to the photo, liking it more than 55,000 times within one hour of it being live. They also left upwards of 1,000 comments in as much time, using the comments section to rave about her physique and dedication and to note how much James inspires them.

“That body, that hair, those eyes and that way of being,” one user raved.

“You have an impressive body [mind-blown emoji] You are gorgeous,” replied another one of her fans.

“Beautiful you are my motivation [heart-eyes emoji] my inspiration,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Thank you for making my day! You are beautiful,” added a fourth fan.

James often rocks swimsuits and workout sets on her Instagram feed to show off her fit physique, though she occasionally also likes to show her girly side. A few days ago, she shared an image of herself clad in a feminine set from SAMIYA Boutique as she posed outside, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. The ensemble had a green leafy pattern against a white background. The top had a cropped design that exposed her stomach and balloon sleeves.