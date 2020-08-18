Kate Bock Lounges On A Couch In White Lingerie & Sheer Crop Top In Sultry Instagram Post

Kate Bock showed fans how she spent her Tuesday morning in a new Instagram post. The model shared a few photos on her feed in which she rocked an all-white lingerie ensemble that showed off her curves in the best way possible as she lounged on a couch.

The photos saw Kate posing on a cream-colored sofa covered in striped pillows. The couch was positioned in the corner of a living room beside what looked to be a patio. Outside, a table could be seen, as well as a garden full of bushes and trees. Natural sunlight poured into the living room and washed over Kate’s toned body. She looked cozy yet sexy in her skimpy outfit.

Kate’s look included a demi-cut underwire bra with a low-cut neckline that did little to contain her ample cleavage. She layered the bra with a sheer white, cropped button-down with breast pockets and rolled sleeves. However, she left the boxy shirt open to keep her body on show.

Kate’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the top and a U-shaped thong. The front of the lingerie bottom plunged into her waist to expose her abs, while the sides came up above her hips and emphasized her hourglass shape. The high cuts also put her lean legs on display.

Kate finished off the outfit with a white baseball cap resting on the cushion between her legs, as well as a few gold bracelets. She styled her blond locks down in a messy blowout.

In the first image, Kate posed on her knees and arched her back. She lifted one arm behind her head, which caused the shirt to open even wider. She stared at the camera with sultry eyes. The second image showed the model leaning forward with a more defined arched that emphasized her figure. She maintained this position for the third shot, but pulled her hair over her face for an unruly look.

The post received more than 8,900 likes and just over 100 comments in a few hours as fans showered her with praise in the comments section.

“I just love Hamptons Kate so much,” one fan said.

“What a gorgeous baby,” another user added with several heart emoji.

“Your beauty can’t be described in words,” a third user wrote.

“What a beautiful series,” a fourth person said.

