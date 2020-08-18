Chloe Saxon Flashes Her Booty In A Neon Thong Bikini By The Pool: ‘Something Special’

Curvaceous model Chloe Saxon left little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram update on Tuesday afternoon. She showed some skin while enjoying the weather.

In the sexy snaps, Chloe looked hotter than ever as she rocked a neon bikini. The teeny top featured a low cut that exposed her massive cleavage. It also boasted thin spaghetti straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

She teamed the top with a pair of neon pink thong bikini bottoms. The garment tied over her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her tiny waist as it emphasized her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. Her long, lean legs and round booty were also in full view. She accessorized the style with a pair of thick gold earrings and a dainty chain around her neck.

In the first photo, she posed with her backside towards the camera. She arched her back and pushed her booty out as she rested one hand on the ground beside her and the other on her leg. She looked over her shoulder with a steamy expression on her face. In the second shot she sat on her knees with her hands at her sides and her chin tilted down.

In the background, a bright blue sky and some green trees could be seen, as well as a large swimming pool and some outdoor chairs.

She wore her dark hair parted down the center. She styled the long locks in loose strands that curled at the ends as they fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Chloe’s 823,000-plus followers wasted no time sharing their love for the snaps. The pics garnered more than 4,400 likes in less than an hour after they were uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also left over 100 messages during that time.

“Nice view today Chloe,” one follower gushed.

“Wow you are so Beautiful,” another stated.

“Outstanding glamours beauty pic,” a third social media user wrote.

“You’re body’s perfect,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t seem to have any qualms when it comes to flashing her fit physique in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight dresses in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she stunned in a vibrant crocheted bikini top and a matching fringe skirt while hanging out in Spain. To date, that post has reeled in more than 17,000 likes and over 300 comments.