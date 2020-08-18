Kylie Jenner Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Pink Bikini While Rinsing Off In An Outdoor Shower

On Tuesday, August 18, television personality and businesswoman Kylie Jenner uploaded a series of stunning snaps for her 190.8 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the founder of Kylie Cosmetics posing underneath an outdoor shower, surrounded by gorgeous green foliage with a paved walkway to her right. Numerous palm trees and a two-story house can be seen in the background.

Kylie sizzled in a pink bikini that featured a plunging top and a pair of low-rise bottoms. The swimsuit showcased her incredible curves, flat stomach, and toned thighs, much to the delight of her audience. She finished off the look with numerous earrings, a delicate silver ring, and a matching bracelet worn on her right wrist.

In the first image, Kylie turned to the side and arched her back, further emphasizing her hourglass figure. She appeared to be tugging on her hair, while allowing water to cascade on her chest. She tilted her chin up and closed her eyes, looking rather relaxed. The mother-of-one altered her position for the following photo by turning her head slightly and moving her hand to the side of her neck.

For the casual photoshoot, Kylie slicked back her wet hair, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face.

The social media sensation left a cloud emoji in the caption of the post, seemingly in reference to the clouds overhead in the photo.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 3.1 million likes. Quite a few of Kylie’s admirers also proceeded to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You’re looking so good mama,” wrote a fan.

“Omg you are so hot,” added a different devotee.

“Looking gorgeous as always,” remarked another follower, adding a string of heart-eye and sparkle emoji to the comment.

“Omg my eyes just got blessed,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Kylie has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination. For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a skintight tie-dye bodysuit with cut-out detailing. That post has been liked over 8 million times since it was shared.