Newly Blond Sharna Burgess Says She Is Grateful & Excited To Return To ‘DWTS’

Sharna Burgess will officially be a part of the Season 29 Dancing with the Stars cast and she wasted little time in connecting with her fans to celebrate the good news. The DWTS dancer shared her joy via her Instagram page on Tuesday and the post garnered a big response.

Her exclusion last fall did not sit well with many viewers, and Tuesday’s announcement that she’d be returning was an exciting development for her supporters. As soon as ABC teased on Monday that the pro cast would be revealed this week, Sharna’s name was at the top of many people’s wish lists as someone they wanted to see back. Luckily, those folks got their wish granted.

The DWTS star did not reveal exactly how long she has known she would be involved this fall. However, Sharna did acknowledge it’s been tough to keep it a secret.

Her Tuesday Instagram post noted that she is ready to get back on the dance floor, and she asked her followers to guess who she might end up with partnered with this time around.

“Best news ever! So glad you’re back! The show isn’t the same without out!” one fan declared.

Not only is Sharna returning to the long-running ABC series, but she also seems ready to hit the dance floor with a new hair color. She recently shifted away from her typical bold red hue and is now a gorgeous blond, and it looks like people have gone crazy over it.

As Sharna’s followers likely know, her natural color is brunette. However, she rarely seems to perform with brunette tresses. Instead, various shades of red have become a signature look for her. Will she keep the blond?

“Rockin the hair color although I miss the iconic red hair,” one person noted.

The change to blond happened very recently, perhaps after she knew she’d be returning to DWTS. People will be watching closely in the coming weeks both to see if they can figure out the identity of her upcoming partner as well as to see what she does with her tresses.

“And all is right in the dancing world again!! Best news of 2020!!” another person declared.

“she’s literally the ONLY reason I will be watching this season #teamSharna,” someone else commented.

Now that Sharna and the other pro dancers have been revealed, everybody’s attention will turn to rumors regarding the celebrity cast. Will Sharna get a potential contender again?

It’s not known quite yet when the Season 29 celebrities will be revealed. However, Sharna and the others will likely be sharing teasers soon, and Dancing with the Stars fans cannot wait to get started.