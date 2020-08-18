Larry Demery: Who Is The Man Convicted Of Killing Michael Jordan’s Father, James?

Larry Demery, the man who was convicted of killing Michael Jordan’s father, James, has been granted parole, according to a tweet by Steve Roth of WBTW News 13 in South Carolina. Roth’s tweet included a statement from North Carolina’s Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, detailing the conditions of his parole, which was achieved through the Mutual Agreement Parole Program.

“In complying with North Carolina G.S. 15A-1371(3), the state Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission is notifying you that it has approved the above-referenced case for parole via the Mutual Agreement Parole Program (MAPP). MAPP is a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender.”

The Mutual Agreement Parole Program is “designed to prepare selected inmates for release through structured activities, scheduled progression in custody levels, participation in community based programs and established parole dates,” per TMZ. The 44-year-old’s scheduled parole release date is August 6, 2023.

Demery & Daniel Andre Green Were Given Life Sentences For Their Roles In Jordan Sr.’s Death

North Carolina Department Of Pubic Safety

James Jordan Sr. was shot to death in July 1993 while he was sleeping in his car at a rest stop in North Carolina. His body was discovered in South Carolina 11 days after his disappearance, with his killer reportedly throwing him off a bridge in the state. Jordan Sr.’s death played a major role in Jordan’s decision to retire from the NBA three months later, before eventually returning in 1995.

Demery was sentenced to life in prison alongside Daniel Andre Green after they were convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery charges over the murder of Jordan Sr. Demery was 17 at the time, while Green was 18. While they both faced the same charges, Demery would eventually testify against Green while pleading guilty to being a party to the murder. Green denied that he had killed Jordan Sr. but did claim that he had helped his co-defendant dispose of the body.

Demery’s originally sentencing of life in prison plus 40 years was reduced to a life sentence in 2008, which made him eligible for parole. He had previously been denied parole on two other occasions, per Express. It is unclear if Green is also eligible to be released under the same program, but his next parole hearing is scheduled to take place in 2021.

Greater Attention Was Brought To The Case Due To ‘The Last Dance’

WRAL

A new generation of basketball fans was introduced to the story of the tragic death of Jordan’s father in the seventh episode of ESPN’S docuseries on the 1990s Chicago Bulls, The Last Dance. In an interview on the event, the basketball legend gets more personal than ever before, detailing how his father’s murder impacted his decision to retire from the NBA and launch a brief career in baseball, along with the role he played in pushing him to become arguably the greatest player of all time.

“He’s a voice of reason that always drove and challenged me, that’s the type of father I had,” Jordan said

Jordan added that Jordan Sr. was his “rock” and someone he could always go to for advice during his ascent to superstardom. He credited the man’s parenting skills for giving him the “tunnel-vision” that allowed him to stay out of trouble as a child and achieve so much as an adult.