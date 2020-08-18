Jessie James Decker Puts On A Busty Show In A Green Bra: ‘Got Somethin Cookin’

Singer Jessie James Decker let it all hang out in her latest Instagram upload on Tuesday afternoon. The reality TV personality showcased her curves while revealing in the caption of the post that she had something cooking.

In the racy pic, Jessie looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a pale green bra. The garment featured thin straps that showed off her muscled arms and shoulders. It also included a scooped neckline that gave fans a peek at her abundant cleavage.

She paired the lingerie with some comfy-looking gray sweatpants. The bottoms featured a drawstring waistband that fit snugly around her curvy hips and tiny waist. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also in the spotlight for the pic. She accessorized the style with a pair of eyeglasses on her face and layered gold chains around her neck.

Jessie sat in a black chair with her weight shifted to one side. She placed both of her hands in front of her and tilted her head as she gave a smoldering stare into the camera. In the background, a plain white wall and some matching drawers could be seen.

She had her sandy blond hair parted down the center. She styled the long locks in loose waves that brushed over the tops of both of her shoulders.

Jessie has amassed more than 3.2 million followers on her social media account. Those fans wasted no time sharing their love for her latest snap by clicking the like button more than 46,000 times within the first 38 minutes after it was uploaded to her feed. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave over 530 remarks about the pic during that time.

“You look amazing,” one follower declared.

“Why are you consistently so hot,” another wrote.

“Ooooooooooooh you look amazing and gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“You make me wanna get up and workout lmao,” a fourth social media user stated in a comment.

The singer’s fans have grown used to seeing her show off her fit figure in revealing clothing online. She’s often photographed sporting skimpy shorts, tight tops, and racy bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessie recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a pair of Daisy Dukes and a teeny black top with thin spaghetti straps. That post also proved to be a popular one among her supporters. To date, it’s racked up more than 91,000 likes and over 540 comments.