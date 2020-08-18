Suzy Cortez Lies In Bed Topless While Rocking Barely There White Panties

Suzy Cortez went topless in bed for the most recent sultry update shared on her page. The scorching new post was added to her account on August 17, and it proved to be a hit with her 2.3 million followers.

The sizzling image captured the model posed on a bed that boasted a wooden headboard. The wall behind her was painted purple, and two light fixtures were drilled into the wall. Suzy propped her head up with a pillow while she lay on her back and extended her feet over her head. The bombshell grabbed at her ankle with one hand and draped the opposite behind her head as she gazed up toward the ceiling.

The Miss BumBum World 2019 winner flaunted her gym-honed figure in a racy ensemble that left virtually nothing to the imagination. Suzy opted to go topless in the photo, and she strategically covered her chest with one arm and a few strands of hair while still teasing a glimpse of cleavage. She also treated fans to a view of her muscular arms and tiny midsection, something that they certainly didn’t seem to mind.

Suzy kept her attire basic and wore a pair of white panties on her lower half. Only a piece of her garment was visible in the photo, and it was tied in a bow around her hips. The scandalous cut allowed Suzy to flaunt her bronze legs in their entirety, and she completed her outfit by going barefoot.

The Brazilian bombshell added a few minor accessories, including a silver bracelet on her right wrist. She wore her long, dark curls down, and her hair spilled messily over her shoulders, back, and chest.

Fans have not been shy about showing their approval of the photo, and it’s accrued over 31,000 likes in less than 24 hours. An additional 200 fans flocked to the comments section to shower the post with compliments.

“So Beautiful, your body is flawless,” one follower gushed alongside a trio of flame emoji.

“This is the bomb my love, absolutely spectacular,” a second social media user gushed.

“Hello beautiful girl,” another Instagrammer wrote with the addition of a few hearts.

“Ay mama. The best,” one more complimented.

This is not the first time in recent days that Suzy has thrilled her followers with a scandalous post. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Suzy posed outside on a balcony wearing only a pair of cheeky thong panties and boxing gloves. Like her most recent social media share, the image was met with rave reviews.