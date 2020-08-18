Corrie Yee Flaunts Her Petite Waist In A White Crop Top & Skintight Jeans

Brunette bombshell Corrie Yee returned to her Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon to share yet another racy upload. The model rocked a revealing ensemble as she encouraged her followers to be happy in the caption of the post.

In the sexy snaps, Corrie looked smoking hot as she rocked a skimpy white crop top. The shirt boasted short sleeves that showcased her toned arms. It also wrapped tightly around her ample bust.

She teamed the top with a pair of skintight jeans. The denim hugged her curvy hips tightly while fitting snugly around her petite waist and accentuating her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the style with a small pair of earrings, a black leather handbag slung over her shoulder, and a pair of open toe heels.

In the first photo she posed with one foot in front of the other. She had one hand resting at her side as the other held onto her purse. She pushed her hip out and looked away from the camera with a bright smile on her face. She accompanied the shot with a video of her posing an in array of positions while a photographer directed her.

Corrie geotagged her location as West Hollywood, California. In the background a sunlit sky could be seen, as well as some green foliage.

She wore her dark hair in a deep side part. She styled the long locks in voluminous curls that she pushed over her shoulder.

Corrie’s over 1 million followers immediately began to respond to the post, clicking the like button more than 1,600 times within the first 25 minutes after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 40 messages during that time.

“You look so beautiful Corrie,” one follower wrote.

“I’ll agree looking in your direction makes my happy,” another declared.

“Spread the joy!! Spread the love!! Esp in the climate of this world right now!!” a third social media user gushed.

“It must take exceptional skill to walk wearing those pants and shoes,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in racy outfits online. She’s most often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, tiny tops, and tight dresses for her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Corrie recently thrilled fans when she posed in a strapless gold bikini at the beach. To date, that post has collected over 13,000 likes and 300 comments.