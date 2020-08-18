Shay Mitchell Goes Glam In A Plunging White Mini Dress & Sun Hat: ‘All Bronzed Up With Nowhere To Go’

Shay Mitchell thrilled her 28.4 million Instagram followers this week with a stunning new series of photos that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The August 17 upload included a total of four photos that appeared to have been taken at the actress’s home. She posed in a corner of the walled-in patio next to a large potted plant, alternating between standing up and sitting down on a small black chair as she worked the camera. The area was mostly shaded, however, a hint of sunlight was able to peek through to illuminate the bohemian-inspired scene.

The 33-year-old was glammed up from head to toe for the photoshoot in a look that was sure to stop her audience mid-scroll. She looked as gorgeous as ever in a white mini dress with dramatic pouf sleeves that popped against her deep tan. It was cinched in at her waist with a studded suede tie-belt that helped to emphasize her trim waist and slender frame.

A deep, plunging neckline upped the ante of the brunette beauty’s look, adding even more heat to the already scorching-hot display. The daring cut spanned the entire bodice of the summery frock, exposing an ample amount of braless cleavage, as well as a glimpse at her flat midsection and abs. Also of note was the garment’s daringly short length — it just barely hit at the middle of Shay’s sculpted thighs, leaving her long, lean legs in full view for her fans to admire.

The mother-of-one added a pair of strappy gold sandals to her look, as well as several gold statement rings and a pair of trendy sunglasses. She also wore a wide-brimmed straw hat on top of her dark tresses, which spilled messily down to her shoulders in a sleek, straightened style.

In the caption of the upload, Shay joked that she was “all bronzed up with nowhere to go.” If the reaction of her Instagram followers is any indication, the ensemble will be a major hit whenever she does get to debut the look in the outside world. The upload has been showered with over 1,800 comments, many of which contained compliments for the celeb’s jaw-dropping display.

“You always look flawless,” one person wrote.

“Prettiest woman in the whole world,” declared another fan.

“Can I borrow this outfit? Unreal,” a third follower remarked.

“Everything about this is goals,” quipped a fourth admirer.

The post has also been awarded more than 677,000 likes within less than a day’s time.