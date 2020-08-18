Britt Stewart Joins ‘Dancing with the Stars’ As Show’s First-Ever Black Female Pro Dancer

The longtime 'DWTS' troupe member was promoted for Season 29.

Dancing with the Stars surprised fans with the addition of two new pro dancers for its upcoming 29th season.

The long-awaited pro dancer announcement for the ABC celebrity ballroom competition includes newcomers Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach. While viewers have seen Britt in the DWTS ballroom before as a toupe member, her new status makes her the show’s first-ever full-time Black female pro.

On Twitter, some Dancing With the Stars fans credited the show’s new host and executive producer for casting Britt as the first Black female pro.

“Britt Stewart is the first female Black pro,” one fan wrote. “Thank you Tyra Banks for allowing this to happen.”

“Britt Stewart being a pro on DWTS is honestly a cultural reset. WE LOVE TO SEE IT,” another fan added.

Britt first appeared on Dancing with the Stars began in Season 22 as an extra for the show’s popular Disney Night. The next year she became a full-fledged troupe member.

Fans have long noticed Britt’s talent, and a petition, which can be seen here, was even started to demand that she be brought back full time for Season 29.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

Britt had been eyeing a full-time spot on Dancing With the Stars.

“I would love to be a pro. That is definitely a short-term goal of mine,” she told ET in 2018. “I don’t know when it’s going to happen, but I have my fingers crossed that it’s going to happen very soon.”

The timing was right for her to join the cast, with two longterm pros — Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson — sitting this session out due to their pregnancies.

Britt has an impressive resume as she kicks off her new role. According to her agency bio for MSA Agency, the 30-year-old has been a professional dancer for half her life. As a teen, she landed her first role in Disney’s first High School Musical movie and appeared in all three films as a main dancer. She has also danced on tours for Janet Jackson, the Jonas Brothers, and Katy Perry and was even featured in the “Roar” singer’s Super Bowl halftime performance in 2015.

More recently, she participated in ABC’s Disney Singalong and The Little Mermaid Live, as well as worked five seasons as a Dancing with the Stars troupe member and a choreographer and performer on two DWTS Live Tours.

Britt also teaches Ballroom for Los Angeles’ Studio School, and she recently launched an online virtual dance workshop, “Dance Space,” during the health pandemic.