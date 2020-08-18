Kindly Myers Exposes Pert Derriere In Cheeky Lingerie While Suggestively Posing In Front Of A Bookshelf

On Tuesday, August 18, American model Kindly Myers made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a suggestive snap with her 2 million Instagram followers.

The tantalizing picture, taken by the professional photographer Jonathan Castellanos, showed the 35-year-old posing in front of a wooden bookshelves. Kindly tagged the location of the photoshoot as “The Library,” seemingly in reference to the numerous books behind her.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in what appears to be a black-and-white lace thong teddy. The cheeky lingerie left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her toned thighs and pert derriere were put on full display. Kindly finished off the sexy look with a garter belt, a pair of delicate stud earrings, and a necklace. The blond bombshell also wore her long locks down in slightly tousled waves and a deep side part, giving her additional glamour.

For the photo, Kindly turned her body away from the photographer and arched her back, further emphasizing her curvaceous figure. She leaned forward and placed one of her hands on the bookshelf, as she touched her hair. She looked over her shoulder to gaze directly at the camera, flashing her beautiful smile.

In the post’s caption, Kindly seemed to be asking her followers for book suggestions.

Fans were quick to answer her question in the comments section.

“I read 3 books a week but forgot everything while looking at your photo, can’t even remember my name,” quipped one commenter, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Where the Red Fern Grows… Can I be in your book club,” wrote another Instagram user.

Many of Kindly’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Looking so beautiful as well as hot,” gushed a fan, along with a heart-eye and a fire emoji.

“WOW so gorgeous absolutely stunning woman,” added a different devotee.

The provocative post appeared to be a favorite among fans as it soon amassed more than 8,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Kindly is not shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a plunging bikini. That photo has been liked over 12,000 times since it was shared.