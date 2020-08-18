Cindy Prado Flaunts Fit Physique In Flirty Tie-Dye Bikini

Model Cindy Prado was looking every bit ready to enjoy the summer weather in her latest Instagram share. Scantily clad in a bikini, she looked smoking hot while she soaked up some sun while spending time on the tropical island of St. Barths.

Cindy’s swimsuit was a tie-dye number that featured shades of pink, blue and green. The top was a bandeau style with a flirty keyhole feature between the breasts. It also featured a strap that wrapped around her waist. The bottoms were revealing with a low-rise front and a thong back with sides pulled high on her hips.

The 28-year-old model accessorized her look with layered gold necklaces and a pair of thick hoop earrings. She also sported a pair of black sunglasses and carried a woven beach tote over one shoulder. She wore her hair parted off center and down in waves.

The update consisted of three snapshots that showed Cindy from different angles giving her followers a good look at her fit physique. She posed near a swimming pool surrounded by lounge chairs and umbrellas.

Cindy showcased the front of her body in the first snapshot. She touched her sunglasses while she gazed at the camera with her lips slightly parted. With one hip cocked to the side, she flaunted her hips and toned thighs as well as her cleavage and flat abs.

The model put her perky derrière on display in the second photo, which captured her from behind. She placed her hands on her head and arched her back, making her booty hard to miss. Her tresses cascaded down her back, calling attention to her slender midsection and smooth skin.

In the last image, the camera caught Cindy from a side view as she held one hand near her temple. She posed with one leg forward, showing off the sexy curve of her hip. She also flaunted her cleavage and flat abs as she looked toward the lens.

Garnering more than 10,000 likes within an hour of being shared, the post was a hit.

Many fans took a moment to compliment Cindy on her beach-day look.

“Eighth wonder!” joked one Instagram user.

“Hottest body on earth,” a second admirer wrote.

“Perfect looking beautiful and gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“OMG @cindyprado you are wonderful!!!!” a fourth enthusiastic follower chimed in.

Cindy has a sharp sense of style and seems to enjoy showing it off — along with her killer body — in a variety of stunning outfits.

Last month, she shared an update that saw her rocked a pair of Daisy Dukes and a sexy cutout top.