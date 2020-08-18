Angela Simmons Slays In A Green Bikini & Praises ‘Nothing Short Of Magical’ Vacation

Angela Simmons shared a new glimpse into her amazing vacation in St. Lucia via her Instagram page on Monday and fans were clearly impressed. Based on her caption, it seems this exotic getaway has come to an end. However, it wasn’t difficult to see why she couldn’t stop raving about it.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star has already shared quite a few snaps of this trip to St. Lucia, and she seemingly had a few more she could not resist posting. Her Monday upload showed her showcasing both her phenomenal physique and the stunning scenery by her resort and people thought both were absolutely gorgeous.

Simmons wore a bold green bikini and confidently flaunted her curves. She indicated that this was another two-piece from the Bikini Crush Swimwear line, the same brand that she highlighted in another recent post.

This time, Simmons chose the line’s “Limesnake” ensemble. The triangle top and side-tie bottoms were made of a neon green metallic fabric that beautifully showcased the reality television star’s curves. She added a belly chain, anklets, and a bold necklace to add more glimmer and glam to her look and the overall vibe clearly hit the mark.

“Sunkissed Goddess,” one person commented.

In her caption, Simmons confirmed that she had been staying at the Jade Mountain Resort in St. Lucia, as many of her followers had previously suspected. She noted that her stay had been truly magical and admitted that she already missed being there.

Over the course of about 18 hours, Simmons’ snap was liked about 70,000 times. In addition, more than 560 people commented as well as they raved over her stunning physique and jaw-droppingly gorgeous vacation spot.

“That pic is magical,” a fan wrote.

“Your glow is radiant,” a follower praised.

The enticing photo showed Simmons sitting on a lounge chair, the beauty of the vacation spot behind her. She tilted her head slightly to one side, her dark, curly hair extensions tumbling over one shoulder.

The Growing Up Hip Hop star had one leg stretched out nearly straight and the other bent, her pointed toes resting on the ground. One forearm crossed over her flat tummy and the wrist of her other arm gently rested on her knee.

The tiny bikini bottoms showcased Simmmons’ curvy hips and the top revealed a fair amount of cleavage.

“I don’t know what is hotter you or island,” someone else declared.

Many of Simmons’ followers seemed to agree with that sentiment. Ultimately, however, the 32-year-old’s confidence and curves seemed to earn the majority of the praise despite the magical backdrop.