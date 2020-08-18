Rita Ora Sizzles In Tiny Tiger-Print Bikini On Greek Vacation

Rita Ora served a fierce look as she sported a revealing tiger-print bikini for a slew of dreamy vacation snaps, which she posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

The musician has been enjoying a dreamy vacation in Corfu, Greece, this August and has not been shy about sharing her swimwear looks with followers.

In the first snap from her latest post, Rita wore a triangle bikini top in tiger-print that showed off her underboob as she posed on her knees. The garment boasted thin golden straps that wrapped around her toned body and tied at the back of her neck. She sported matching bottoms that tied at the side as she posed in front of the ocean. The singer’s shoulder length blond hair appeared caught up in a sea breeze as it cascaded around her face.

The “Hot Right Now” singer accessorized the sizzling look with copious amounts of jewelry. She wore a series of tangled gold chains around her neck, and complemented her gold bracelets with beads for a beachy vibe. Rita made the most of her natural beauty in the image, and did not appear to be wearing any make-up.

While the musician struck a sultry pose in the first snap in her gallery, the second snap showed a more humorous side to the situation. In this slide, Rita was knelt up and had put her left hand in front of her face, seemingly to stop the photographer capturing her while she was laughing.

In another photo from the day, Rita stood on tiptoes on the deck of a boat, having paired black shades with her attention-grabbing bikini. The bombshell held onto the vessel’s railings as she posed with a hip popped out in front of the entrance to a cave. A fourth shot saw Rita relaxing on the boat.

Her followers rushed to the comments section to gush over the series of sizzling snaps.

Sofia Richie said “Rit you look on fire,” and accompanied her encouraging words with a flame and two drooling emojis.

“Wow Ri you look gorgeous,” said another fan of Rita’s post.

“SO PERFECT,” commented a third.

This was not the first revealing photo Rita treated her followers to this week. On Monday the stunning singer posted a photo of herself topless in a swimming pool to her Instagram. As The Inquisitr covered, the beauty geotagged herself on the Greek island of Corfu in the post, where — according to the Daily Mail — she was staying at an extravagant $22,400-per-night villa.