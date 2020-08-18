Nata Lee Flaunts Pert Derriere & Sizable Thigh Tattoo In Cheeky Bike Shorts

On Tuesday, August 18, Russian model and DJ Nata Lee uploaded a tantalizing photo on her secondary Instagram account that has over 1.3 million followers.

The sizzling snap showed the 21-year-old posing on a balcony with glass railing. What appears to be green foliage can be seen in the blurred background. According to the post’s geotag, the location of the photoshoot was Phuket, Thailand.

Nata flaunted her fantastic figure in a white sports bra and a pair of tiny black bike shorts. The revealing ensemble put her toned midsection and pert derriere on full display, much to the delight of her audience. In addition, fans were given a good view of a sizable black ink tattoo on her thigh. The blond beauty also wore her long locks down in a slightly tousled style, giving her even more sex appeal.

For the picture, Nata turned her body slightly away from the photographer, showing off her curvaceous side profile. She rested one of her hands on the top of the railing, as she ran her fingers through her hair. The social media sensation tilted her chin downward and lowered her gaze, flashing her beautiful smile.

In the caption of the post, Nata asked her followers to give her suggestions on how to make “the summer” longer. She also tagged professional photographer Alexander Mavrin, implying that he had taken the picture.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“Sure, you can always move to Cancun,” wrote one commenter.

“Yeah,,,, [sic] spend it with me,” quipped another Instagram user, along with a heart-eye emoji.

Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Very beautiful and sweet,” gushed a fan, adding a string of red rose emoji to the comment.

“Stunningly [b]eautiful,” added a different devotee.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 15,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time Nata has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to sometimes push the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. For instance, she recently uploaded a provocative picture, in which she wore sheer black lingerie. That photo has been liked over 325,000 times since it was shared.