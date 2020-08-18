Donald Trump Attacks Michelle Obama While Celebrating Women’s Suffrage: ‘She Was [In] Over Her Head’

Michelle Obama took Donald Trump to task during her speech on Monday night for the Democratic National Convention. On Tuesday, Trump replied with an attack of his own, criticizing the former First Lady for taping her address and complained that she gets “fawning” reviews.

As video of the event posted by The Hill shows, Trump stood in the Oval Office surrounded by female activists to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment, which grants women the right to vote.

After announcing that he would be giving a pardon to Susan B. Anthony, the famous women’s suffrage activist, he turned to address another prominent female political figure.

“She was [in] over her head. And frankly, she should have made the speech live which she didn’t do,” he said. “She taped it and it was not only taped, it was taped a long time ago because she had the wrong deaths.”

In the video, Obama says that 150,000 people have died from the novel coronavirus, but the current count is over 170,000 deaths.

He then went on to complain that Obama received “fawning” reviews, but suggested that they weren’t legitimate.

“If you gave a real review, it wouldn’t be so fawning,” he said. “I thought it was a very divisive speech, extremely divisive. We have a tremendous amount of enthusiasm for my campaign.”

Obama had said in her address that Trump was the wrong person to mee the current challenges facing the U.S., as NPR reported, and that he has had ample time to show that he can lead the country but has failed to do so.

Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

She encouraged people to vote by mail, if necessary, and to encourage others to do the same in order to remove Trump from office, warning that things in the U.S. could get worse if he isn’t voted out.

He then went on to say that the only reason he was in office was because of Barack Obama, saying that if the former president and Vice President Joe Biden had done a better job, the country wouldn’t have needed him.

Trump later tweeted a similar sentiment.

“Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama,” he wrote.

He also stated that Obama’s endorsement of Biden seemed “unenthusiastic” before claiming that his administration had created the best economy in the history of the country.