Meghan McCain Calls Out Donald Trump For Not Having ‘ANYTHING Better To Do Than Gossip About’ ‘The View’

The View co-host Meghan McCain called out President Donald Trump today on Twitter after he retweeted a story about former co-host Nicolle Wallace. The president wrote some disparaging words and retweeted Stephen Battaglio, a Los Angeles Times writer. Battaglio’s tweet linked to an article about the communications director for former President George W. Bush and former advisor to 2008 Republican presidential candidate John McCain.

“She was fired because she was boring and never had what it took. Perhaps that has proven to be a mistake!” wrote Trump with his retweet.

Battaglio revealed that Wallace indicated that The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg told her in 2015 that Trump would be the president. McCain took issue with the fact that the president, whose brother Robert died on Friday and who is dealing with a global pandemic, seemed to have time to sit around and gossip about the morning talk show she works for.

“You don’t have ANYTHING better to do than gossip about @TheView?!” she wondered in her retweet.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

McCain’s tweet received at least 2,400 “likes” and nearly 170 comments and retweets on the popular social media platform. Many users agreed with the co-host’s take on the situation. They made snarky comments about Trump only watching T.V. and doing very little each day despite the U.S. struggling with COVID-19. However, others praised him for working hard and accomplishing plenty during his time in the White House. At least a few called out McCain herself for being petty and shared examples of her sitting at home and complaining about the virtual Democratic National Convention in some tweets.

Trump’s tweet, it received nearly 8,000 comments and retweets, and more than 32,000 “likes” because the things he posts are amplified given his status as POTUS. Many of the replies slammed the president for tweeting as people died from COVID-19 and struggled to pay for food and rent. Some also wondered why Trump seemed to obsess over television personalities so much, and they noted that he worked on a reality T.V. franchise before running for president.

As for Wallace, she spent time on the ABC talk show as the Republican voice of The View. However, she was cut from the daytime program in 2015. Now, Wallace works for MSNBC on a daily program called Deadline: White House. The L.A. Times article noted that she received a promotion with the show expanding from one hour to two. Goldberg remained complimentary of her former co-star and had only great things to say about the MSNBC timeslot’s expansion.