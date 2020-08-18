Blake Shelton Snuggles With Gwen Stefani In New Instagram Pic: ‘I Could Be Happy Anywhere With You’

Blake Shelton snuggled with Gwen Stefani in a new Instagram pic and referred to the couple’s latest musical collaboration in the caption. He gave the words to their latest song, titled “Happy Anywhere,” more personal meaning and used them to express the deep love for his girlfriend of five years in the photo’s caption.

In the snap, Gwen wrapped her arms around her boyfriend and rested her right cheek onto his left shoulder in a scene still from the song’s official video.

The former No Doubt singer smiled happily in the share. She wore her signature makeup look and paired that with a high ponytail that secured her platinum blond tresses up and away from her hairline. The base of her ponytail was wrapped with a piece of the hanging hair so the band holding it could not be seen.

Gwen wore a black tank top underneath a white men’s tank-top styled undershirt. On her neck, she wore a white piece of jewelry. The singer sported orange nails, which could be seen as her hands rested on Blake’s left shoulder.

Blake sported a black button-down, long-sleeved shirt in the pic. He, too, smiled at the affection being shown to him by his longtime love. The top of a guitar was seen in the bottom left-hand corner of the image.

The song was released on July 24. The country superstar teased the single on Instagram. He would later share with People Magazine that the tune was inspired by the feelings he had regarding his relationship with Gwen and the current coronavirus pandemic. He explained that while under lockdown, the duo continued to grow in their appreciation for one another.

This is the fourth collaboration between the singers since meeting on the set of The Voice and officially began dating in 2015. Their previous releases included the hits “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” “Nobody But You” and the aforementioned new tune.

Fans flipped out over their latest loving snap.

“I love seeing a couple so in love like you two! Y’all are blessed to have each other may God continue to bless you two,” wrote one follower.

“Couple goals!” stated a second fan.

“So sweet!!! You and Gwen make me so happy, and your tune is amazing. It makes me smile every time I hear it,” commented a third Instagram user.

“Obsessed with the lyrics,” remarked a fourth fan.